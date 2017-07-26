The Life Of A Pop Culture Reporter In the Roaring Twenties

You may not have heard of him, but as the highest-paid and most-read reporter of his era, Odd McIntyre achieved great fame and fortune in the early decades of the twentieth century.

Raised in Gallipolis, Ohio, he eventually moved to New York, writing a daily column about what was happening backstage behind the scenes with popular culture in the city and around the world.

In his biography “An Odd Book: How the First Modern Pop Culture Reporter Conquered New York,” author and CEO of the Newseum in Washington D. C., R. Scott Williams, reveals the life and work of Oscar Odd McIntyre. He spoke with us about the reporter, whose column appeared daily in more than 380 newspapers, reaching more than seven million readers in the 1930s.