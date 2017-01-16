The Life, Legacy And Celebration Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Today is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a time individuals and communities across the country celebrate Dr. King and his legacy.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition is holding a series of events today, including a speech by Dr. Adam Clark, Xavier University associate professor of Theology, Africana Studies and the Institute for Spirituality and Social Justice. Dr. Clark is scheduled to speak on this year's theme, Unfair, Unequal, Unacceptable. He sat down with us last week to discuss the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition events in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day begin at 8 a.m. and continue into the afternoon. The 2017 Commemorative Celebration, usually held at Music Hall, will take place at Taft Theatre beginning at 11:30 a.m. For more information, click here.