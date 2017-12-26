Library Board Expects Questions On Tax Levy Wednesday Night

The proposed 1-mill additional tax levy will be one topic Cincinnati Hamilton County Library Board President Bill Moran anticipates he will be asked about at Wednesday night's public forum.

According to Moran, the library needs it.

"The State officials have been telling all the libraries in Ohio that you really need to get local support for your libraries," Moran says. "And frankly, the reduction in funding that we're seeing every year bears that out."

The 1-mill levy, in combination with an additional levy that expires in 2023, is anticipated to generate $34 million dollars and cost the owner of a $100,000 home more than $60 dollars a year.

"It's really important to us, so we'd like to get the word out," says Moran. "We're proposing to put the levy on the ballot in May, so we really have only four months to get the word out that we need a levy."

On December 20, 2017 the Board passed a resolution to put the levy on the ballot.

The Board will also take questions about other topics, including the North Building. "We'll be open for anything. It's a great institution. People love it and the board loves it too. We want to hear from the public," according to Moran.

The meeting is Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Main Library branch.