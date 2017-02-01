The Latest On Pancreatic Cancer Research From The UC College Of Medicine

Some cancers, such as melanoma, may be easily detectable in their early stages, but pancreatic cancer often goes undetected until it's advanced and difficult to treat.

In the vast majority of cases, symptoms only develop after pancreatic cancer has grown and begun to spread. In 2016, 53,070 Americans were diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and 41,780 died from the disease.

Here to discuss the latest research on pancreatic cancer are Director of the Division of Surgical Oncology at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, and Director of the Gastrointestinal Center and the Pancreatic Disease Center at the UC Cancer Institute, Dr. Syed Ahmad; Assistant Professor in the UC College of Medicine Department of Radiation Oncology and a member of the UC Cancer Institute, Dr. Jordan Kharofa; and Assistant Professor in the UC College of Medicine Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Hematology Oncology and a member of the UC Cancer Institute, Dr. Anumeha (Anu) Gupta.

UC Health will present the Pancreatic Cancer Patient & Caregiver Symposium on Saturday, February 18 from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Cooper Creek Event and Conference Center in Blue Ash. The event is free and open to the public. For information and registration, click here.

UC Health will also offer a complimentary CME event for medical providers, Updates in Pancreatic Cancer, Saturday, February 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Cooper Creek Event and Conference Center. For information and registration, click here.