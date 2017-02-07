The Latest Advancements In Technology Designed To Improve Lives Of Those Facing Physical Challenges

As technology progresses into many facets of life, it makes sense that advanced technology is being used to help those with physical, auditory, visual and other disabilities.

From 3D printing of prosthetics to myoelectric arms that can sense muscle contractions to videogames helping to rebuild daily skills, there are many technological options available to help those with special needs.

Here to discuss the different types of advanced technology that make a difference in peoples’ lives are EnableUC’s Founder and President, Jacob Knorr; Clinical Research Fellow at the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute, Ben Wissel, studying technology and the use of apps to help Parkinson’s patients; and Founder of Wraith Games, Jay Kidd.