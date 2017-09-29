LadyFest Cincinnati 2017: Reclaim Your Radical Witch

Ladyfest Cincinnati is a multi-faceted festival promoting womxn involved in arts and activism. Working in partnership with various local organizations, the festival is focused on musical and multi-media performances, visual art, educational workshops, community building and empowerment. Their mission is to provide a safe space for personal expression in a dynamic array of forms.

The concept for LadyFest comes from a global initiative to develop community-based, not-for-profit music and arts festivals for feminist and women artists.

Rachelle Caplan, one of the organizers of the event, spoke with me about the festival's history, it's mission and what's in store for 2017.

LadyFest Cincinnati 2017 takes place October 14-15 in various locations around Northside. You can find more information on their website and their Facebook page.