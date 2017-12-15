KY State Rep Dies In Apparent Suicide, Cincinnati Leadership Changes And Questions On CPD Taser Use

Kentucky State Representative Dan Johnson apparently killed himself Wednesday night after facing sexual assault allegations. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley appoints a new Vice Mayor and Budget Chair. Cincinnati Police officers may have violated the department's Taser policy. And the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) board votes to continue its operation and maintenance of the Cincinnati Bell Connector.
Joining us to discuss this week's top stories in the Tri-state are, from The Cincinnati Enquirer, political columnist Jason Williams, City Hall reporter Cameron Knight and investigative reporter James Pilcher; Tom Loftus, who covers the Kentucky Statehouse for the Courier Journal; and Kentucky Public Radio Capital Bureau Chief Ryland Barton.