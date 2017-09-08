Related Program: 
Around Cincinnati

King Records Month: Hank Ballard & The Midnighters

By Sep 8, 2017

Celebrating King Records Month: Hank Ballard & The Midnighters

Featuring interviews with the two remaining members of the Midnighters, Billy Davis and Norman Thrasher, plus music from their King Records catalog. Produced by Lee Hay.

