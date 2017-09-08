Related Program: Around Cincinnati King Records Month: Hank Ballard & The Midnighters By Lee Hay • Sep 8, 2017 Related Program: Around Cincinnati TweetShareGoogle+Email Celebrating King Records Month: Hank Ballard & The Midnighters Featuring interviews with the two remaining members of the Midnighters, Billy Davis and Norman Thrasher, plus music from their King Records catalog. Produced by Lee Hay. Tags: King RecordsKing Records MonthHank BallardHank Ballard & The MidnightersAround CincinnatiTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content What's Coming Up During King Records Month In September By Lee Hay • Aug 25, 2017 Listen Listening... / 10:11 September will again celebrate the history and legacy of Cincinnati's King Records. Celebrating King Records Month And TV's "Midwestern Hayride" In September By John Kiesewetter • Aug 25, 2017 Cameron Cochran Listen Listening... / 11:27 Local steel guitarist Cameron Cochran will spend September celebrating King Records Month with a series of performances and a tribute to the iconic locally-produced TV show, Midwestern Hayride. King Records Month By Lee Hay • Jul 25, 2016 WVXU helps celebrate King Records month throughout September with two special programs. Tune in Saturdays at 11:00 pm and Sundays at 7:00 pm.