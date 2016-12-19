Related Programs: 
The Blues with Lee Hay
Around Cincinnati

King Records Christmas special

Philip Paul and Marcia Ball at a recent Cincy Blues Festival.

In honor of the importance of King Records, I decided to devote this year's Christmas special to some of the talented musicians who recorded at King.  This year's one-hour Christmas special will air on Saturday night, Christmas Eve, at 11pm and be repeated on Christmas Day, December 25th at 7pm.

The special begins with a recitation of "Twas the Night Before Christmas" by legendary King Records drummer Philip Paul.  This reading is followed by James Brown's "Signs of Christmas," and later in the show you'll hear Brown's holiday song, "Merry Christmas, I Love You." Other popular King Records rhythm and blues recording artists include Bill Doggett, Hank Ballard, Charles Brown, and Freddie King.  

If you enjoy country and bluegrass music, you'll be treated to songs by the Stanley Brothers, Reno & Smiley, and Cowboy Copas.  There are also several songs by musicians you may not have heard of like Lillian Brooks, Amos Wilburn, and the Soul Comforters.

Merry Christmas!  

Philip Paul
James Brown
Freddie King
Bill Doggett
Cowboy Copas

