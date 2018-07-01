Related Program: 
The Blues with Lee Hay

King Records & Bull Moose Jackson

On this King Records special on July 7th at 11pm, you'll hear about jump blues artist, Bull Moose Jackson, who ruled the R&B charts from the late 40s and early 50s. Bull Moose Jackson, best known for “Big Ten Inch,” had his first big hit in 1947 with “I Love You, Yes I Do,” which is widely accepted as the first R &B single to sell a million copies. Jackson had 12 hits from 1946 to 1952 on the R& B chart. Local music historian and King Records expert Brian Powers talks with Bull Moose Jackson's daughter, Margaret Fort; legendary bassist and bandmate Jymie Merritt; and manager Carl Grefensette, who give firsthand accounts of this overlooked artist. 

