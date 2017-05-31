Kids4Peace Building Unity Among Young People

Kids4Peace is an international interfaith youth movement that began in Jerusalem 14 years ago. Kids4Peace Cincinnati is one of just eight American cities that sponsor local and regional camping experiences.

Joining us to discuss the Kids4Peace mission "to build interfaith communities that embody a culture of peace and empower a movement of change” are Kids4Peace Cincinnati Chapter Leader Judy Chamberlain; Muslim faith Advisor Zara Ahmed; and Camp Director Natalie Louise Shribman.

Kids4Peace Interfaith Day Camp will be held July 31 to August 3, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The program is open to current 6, 7, and 8th graders, based on the 2016 - 17 school year. For registration information, click here.