Kentucky's Pension Crisis, Funding The Western Hills Viaduct Replacement And Other Top Stories

This week an independent consultant recommended major changes to the pension systems that cover most of Kentucky's public workers. The controversy over Confederate memorials continues in the Commonwealth as African-American leaders call for the removal of a statue of Jefferson Davis from the capital.

Hamilton County Board of Commissioners President Todd Portune proposes a plan to fund the repair and eventual replacement of the crumbling Western Hills Viaduct. And Riverfest is this weekend.

Joining us to discuss these stories and other area news are Kentucky Public Radio Capital Bureau Chief Ryland Barton; Political writer for the Lexington Herald-Leader, Daniel Desrochers; Cincinnati Enquirer investigative reporter Sharon Coolidge; WVXU reporter Ann Thompson; and WVXU reporter and local host of All Things Considered, Bill Rinehart.