Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

The Kentucky Pension Proposal, A View From Germany And The Power Of Editorial Cartoons

By 10 hours ago
  • We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
    We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
    Jim Nolan/WVXU

 

This week Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and Republican leaders in the state legislature released a proposal that would make significant changes to the state's pension system. We'll take a look at details of the proposal and the reaction it's generating from state employees and retirees.

We'll also talk with a German reporter currently visiting Cincinnati about how the German media covers U.S. news.

And we'll discuss the continuing power editorial cartoons have to both comment on and influence key issues.

Joining us for our Friday News Review are Political writer for the Lexington Herald-Leader, Daniel Desrochers; Ben Wenck, a reporter for the Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (DPA: German Press Agency); Cincinnati Business Courier Editorial Cartoonist and Audience Development Director Joe Hoffecker; and Illustrator and Editorial Cartoonist at WCPO.com, Kevin Necessary.

This week Joe Hoffecker celebrates his 30th anniversary at the Courier. To view a collection of his editorial cartoons over the years, click here. To view editorial cartoons by Kevin Necessary, click here

Tags: 
Matt Bevin
Kentucky pension system
editorial cartoons
Daniel Desrochers
Ben Wenck
Joe Hoffecker
Kevin Necessary
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Fixing Kentucky's Pension System, Funding Key Local Projects And The Future Of P&G

By Oct 13, 2017
WVXU/Jim Nolan

 

Kentucky lawmakers are still trying to find ways to fix the state's ailing pension system. The City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune are in a dispute over funding the Western Hills Viaduct and decking over Fort Washington Way. 