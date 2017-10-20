The Kentucky Pension Proposal, A View From Germany And The Power Of Editorial Cartoons

This week Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and Republican leaders in the state legislature released a proposal that would make significant changes to the state's pension system. We'll take a look at details of the proposal and the reaction it's generating from state employees and retirees.

We'll also talk with a German reporter currently visiting Cincinnati about how the German media covers U.S. news.

And we'll discuss the continuing power editorial cartoons have to both comment on and influence key issues.

Joining us for our Friday News Review are Political writer for the Lexington Herald-Leader, Daniel Desrochers; Ben Wenck, a reporter for the Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (DPA: German Press Agency); Cincinnati Business Courier Editorial Cartoonist and Audience Development Director Joe Hoffecker; and Illustrator and Editorial Cartoonist at WCPO.com, Kevin Necessary.

This week Joe Hoffecker celebrates his 30th anniversary at the Courier. To view a collection of his editorial cartoons over the years, click here. To view editorial cartoons by Kevin Necessary, click here.