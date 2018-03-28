Katie Laur, Bluegrass Pioneer, Honored By City

The city of Cincinnati honored local music legend Katie Laur Wednesday, calling her a pioneer for her role as a woman fronting a bluegrass band, a rarity in the 1970s and '80s.

Laur lived and made music in Detroit and Tennessee before settling in Cincinnati, where she not only played music—even naming one of her albums "Main Street" after her love of the music scene in Over-the-Rhine—but also helped arrange a variety of local shows and performances by other artists.

In addition to her music career, she also wrote a monthly column for CityBeat, as well as put on a radio show, "Music from the Hills of Home," on WNKU. She has appeared on "A Prairie Home Companion," and frequently is a guest on WVXU's "Around Cincinnati," where she resurrected her "Music from the Hills of Home" radio show this past July.

She was inducted to the International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro, KY, in 2005.

See the full proclamation below.

laur proc by WVXU News on Scribd