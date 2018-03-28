Katie Laur, Bluegrass Pioneer, Honored By City

By Jennifer Merritt 2 hours ago
  • katie laur
    Katie Laur (left) listens to her proclamation being read.
    Jay Hanselman / WVXU

The city of Cincinnati honored local music legend Katie Laur Wednesday, calling her a pioneer for her role as a woman fronting a bluegrass band, a rarity in the 1970s and '80s. 

Laur lived and made music in Detroit and Tennessee before settling in Cincinnati, where she not only played music—even naming one of her albums "Main Street" after her love of the music scene in Over-the-Rhine—but also helped arrange a variety of local shows and performances by other artists.

In addition to her music career, she also wrote a monthly column for CityBeat, as well as put on a radio show, "Music from the Hills of Home," on WNKU. She has appeared on "A Prairie Home Companion," and frequently is a guest on WVXU's "Around Cincinnati," where she resurrected her "Music from the Hills of Home" radio show this past July.

She was inducted to the International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro, KY, in 2005. 

See the full proclamation below. 

laur proc by WVXU News on Scribd

Tags: 
Katie Laur
music
bluegrass

Related Content

Katie Laur Talks About The Bluegrass Classic "Rocky Top," 50 Years Old This Year

By Katie Laur Oct 27, 2017

In a new installment of Memories from the Hills of Home, Katie Laur pays homage to one of the most heard, most popular bluegrass songs ever recorded. 