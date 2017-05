Judge Leslie Ghiz is delaying jury selection in the retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing for the shooting death of Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. The first trial ended in a hung jury in November.

The postponement is based on a pending appeals court hearing on media restrictions imposed by Judge Ghiz. The hearing is set for Wednesday.

WVXU reporter Tana Weingartner is covering the case, she joins us for an update.