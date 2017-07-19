Joe Santangelo: Six Decades of Rock, R&B, and All That Jazz

Related Programs: 
1976

Joe Santangelo dropped by the WVXU studio on March 2, 2017, to talk with John Kiesewetter about his work with his brother Dino which has led to his production of the wildly successful Cincinnati Music Festival at Paul Brown Stadium. This year's festival runs from July 27-29 in downtown Cincinnati.

During this conversation, you'll hear Joe's stories about musical superstars like Ray Charles, Dave Brubeck, the Grateful Dead and the New Kids on the Block. You'll also hear music from Herbie Mann, Aretha Franklin, John Coltrane, Stevie Wonder, and others including Miles Davis, Usher, and Luther Vandross.

Book written by Scott M. Santangelo

Scott M. Santangelo, son of Dino Santangelo who produced the first jazz festivals with help from George Wein, has written an historical account with many wonderful photographs. The book, The Ohio Valley Jazz Festival, was recently published by Arcadia Publishing. You'll hear John Kiesewetter's interview with Scott Santangelo on Around Cincinnati on Sunday, July 30 at 7pm on WVXU & WMUB.

