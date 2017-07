Saturday, July 22 at 11:00 pm and Sunday, July 23 at 7:00 pm

Promoter Joe Santangelo tells his favorite stories about Aretha Franklin, Miles Davis, ZZ Top, Ray Charles, New Kids On The Block, Charlie Wilson, Dave Brubeck, the Grateful Dead and many more music superstars, while explaining how the Cincinnati Music Festival (July 27-29) evolved from the old Ohio Valley Jazz Festival at Crosley Field, Riverfront Stadium and Carthage Fairgrounds.

Produced by John Kiesewetter and Lee Hay.