Jazz Fest & New Orleans on The Blues this week!

This week's show at 11pm, Saturday, April 28th, starts off with a little boogie woogie from our own Ricky Nye followed by Beau Jocque & the Zydeco Hi-Rollers, the Jambalaya Cajun Band, and Zachary Richard. The second set features the Honey Island Swamp Band, Galactic, Dr. John, and the great Louis Armstrong. The Rebirth Brass Band starts off the third set followed by the legendary Professor Longhair, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, the Pentones and finally Johnny Adams.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is running from April 27th to May 6th this year. If you're a music fan and have never been, I'd strongly suggest you add a visit to your bucket list.

Closer to home, there's a big party scheduled at Listermann Brewing Company a few blocks from the King Records studio on Saturday, May 5th starting at 10am. They've partnered with King Studios and the design/print shop We Have Become Vikings to celebrate the 75th anniversary of King Records with the release of a new beer, two days after the 85th birthday of James Brown who recorded at King for 15 years.

This party begins a summer celebration of King Records leading up to September's King Records month. Listermann Brewing will be producing two new beers - the first Saturday of each month - honoring King Records musicians who recorded at King over the summer. A portrait of each musician will be designed by We Have Become Vikings.