Japanese History And Culture On Display At Cincinnati Art Museum

By 27 seconds ago
  • Dressed to Kill features eleven full suits of armor dating back to the 16th Century.
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    Dressed to Kill features eleven full suits of armor dating back to the 16th Century.
    Bill Rinehart / WVXU
  • The exhibit also includes art and weapons, with 130 pieces in all.
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    The exhibit also includes art and weapons, with 130 pieces in all.
    Bill Rinehart / WVXU
  • These three prints came from the same woodcut, and show how individual each print can be.
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    These three prints came from the same woodcut, and show how individual each print can be.
    Bill Rinehart / WVXU
  • The woodcut "Cubic" is Gajin's abstract take of a temple gate.
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    The woodcut "Cubic" is Gajin's abstract take of a temple gate.
    Bill Rinehart / WVXU

The Cincinnati Art Museum has two Japanese displays opening this weekend. Dressed to Kill features samurai armor and weaponry from the 16th to 19th centuries.  The other exhibit is a collection of woodcut prints by 20th century artist Kosaka Gajin.

Transcending Reality

Curator of Prints Kristin Spangenberg says to produce the prints on display, Gajin had to improvise.

"These are all prints that were executed between 1947 and 1953, when he died," Spangenberg says. "Of course, they had to rebuild Tokyo and other cities, so materials, I think, were very dear."

Spangenberg says Gajin learned his craft during a time when Japan was not isolated.

"Kosaka Gajin studied both Japanese style painting and Western style painting," she says. 

Spangenberg says there was another movement at the time, which was a revival of traditional methods. She says Gajin was influenced by Western ideas, but used traditional subjects, like landscapes, temples and the natural world.

"He's looking at not influencing his viewers," Spangenberg says. "In other words, if he were to be inspired by Mt. Fuji he would not do a very realistic rendering of Mt. Fuji. He would try and capture the essence of the mountain."

The prints come from the museum's Howard and Caroline Porter Collection. Spangenberg says it's the first time Gajin's work has been featuring in a one-man show in the United States.

Dressed to Kill

The other new exhibit includes 130 warrior-related objects from the collections of the Cincinnati Art Museum and Gary Grose, a local collector. This exhibition showcases Japanese Samurai culture and arts from the 16th to 19th centuries.

There are eleven full suits of armor and a wide variety of swords, knives, bows and arrows, firearms and other weapons. The display also features the museum’s related Japanese artworks, including battle prints, paintings, metal crafts, banners and costumes.

The two exhibits run through May 7.

Tags: 
Cincinnati Art Museum
Japan
art
Samurai

Related Content

Landscapes From Van Gogh Now On Display At The Cincinnati Art Museum

By Jane Durrell Oct 28, 2016

Now on exhibit at the Cincinnati Art Museum is a collection of Vincent Van Gogh’s landscape paintings entitled Van Gogh: Into the Undergrowth

The Business Of Creatively Reusing Art Supplies

By May 19, 2016
Provided

You’ll find feathers, paint, wood chips, natural materials, yarn and more at Indigo Hippo, a first-of-its-kind creative reuse center located in Over-the-Rhine. The items are donated, cleaned up and sold at affordable prices so that anyone – students, artists and community members alike – can utilize art supplies. This is also good for the environment, as these items stay out of the waste stream.