Issue 2: Breaking Down Ohio's Prescription Drug Initiative

This November Ohioans will vote on Issue 2, which would require state agencies to pay no more than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for prescription drugs.

Proponents of Issue 2 say it's a pushback against high drug company prices and claim the law will save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars each year. Issue 2 opponents point out that, if passed, the law would not reduce drug prices for the 7 million Ohioans who have private health insurance, and could possibly increase pricing for many state residents.

Joining us to analyze Issue 2 are Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler and WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson.