Tim Harford is a senior columnist at the "Financial Times," host of the BBC World Service’s "Fifty Things That Made the Modern Economy," and author of several books, including "The Undercover Economist."

In his latest book, "FIFTY INVENTIONS THAT SHAPED THE MODERN ECONOMY," Harford details how dramatically our world has changed due to inventions that we often overlook, from paper money to concrete. He recently talked with us about just some of the inventions and inventors that changed our lives.