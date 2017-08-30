An Interview With Garland Jeffreys

Garland Jeffreys is bringing his band to the Southgate House Revival in Newport on Friday night, September 15th. I recently spoke with him about his musical journey and latest release, 14 Steps to Harlem.
This week on The Blues, Saturday evening, September 3rd at 11pm, you'll hear an interview I recently recorded with Garland Jeffreys, plus a couple of his songs. The rest of the program will be in honor of the hurricane victims of Harvey and Katrina. It's only been 12 years since Katrina hit New Orleans. Since then, a number of musicians have released cds inspired by Katrina's devastation.
This week's show, Saturday, August 26th at 11pm starts off with Irma Thomas and Charlie Musselwhite. You'll also hear Tony Joe White plus BB King & Eric Clapton from their Riding with the King cd. The second set begins with Koko Taylor and Lonnie Mack, then ends with Gov't Mule and Greg Schaber & High Street. And, the program ends with Wynton Marsalis and Ken Nordine.