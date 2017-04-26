The Incline Incubator Is Working To Build A Stronger Price Hill Neighborhood

Last weekend, teams of students from five local universities participated in a competition designed to help business owners in Price Hill grow their companies and increase profits. The University BrainSteer SLAM was sponsored by the Incline Incubator and featured business students from the University of Cincinnati, Mount St. Joseph, Cincinnati Christian University, Northern Kentucky University and Xavier University.

Joining us to discuss the University BrainSteer SLAM and how local schools and businesses are working together to build better communities are Mount St. Joseph University School of Business Acting Dean and Director of Graduate Programs, Dr. Anna Goldhahn; Cincinnati Christian University School of Business Department Chair, Dave Farris; and Cincinnati Christian University student Sam Baker.

The Incline Incubator presents an Introduction to Design Thinking for Innovation on Saturday, June 24, at Mount St. Joseph University. For more information, click here.