The Importance Of Small Businesses Is Celebrated This Week

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), there are 28 million small businesses in America, accounting for 54 percent of all U.S. sales. The SBA also says small businesses provide 55 percent of all jobs and 66 percent of all net new jobs since the 1970s.

The SBA has designated April 30 to May 6 National Small Business Week. Joining us to discuss the importance of small businesses, nationally and here in Greater Cincinnati, are Lead Economic Development Specialist with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Nicole Pickard; Senior Community Development Analyst for the City of Cincinnati, Eric Denson; and Cincinnati BBB Community Outreach Specialist, Sandra Guile.

To celebrate Small Business Week Cincinnati BBB, the SBA and the City of Cincinnati are offering a series of events. There is a Small Business Resource Event being held Tuesday, May 2. For information, click here. On Wednesday, May 3, there will be a Cybersecurity discussion, click here for information. And to learn more about the Findlay Kitchen's Cooking Up Small Businesses event this Friday, May 5, click here.