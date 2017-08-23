The Impact Of Title IX On Local Campuses

On June 23, 1975, President Richard Nixon signed the law that would become commonly known as Title IX. The law prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any federally funded education program or activity. Title IX's biggest impact has been on school sports programs, but the law has also been cited in complaints against schools for not properly responding to sexual assaults on campus.

Joining us to discuss Title IX are Chief Title IX Officer at Xavier University’s Title IX Office, Kate Lawson, and President of Thomas More College, David Armstrong.