The Impact Of The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport As It Turns 70

A recent study by the University of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky University shows the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has an annual economic impact on our region of $4.4 million.

As CVG celebrates its 70th year of operation, the airport is on the upswing, with recent additions of new carriers, expanded services to more destinations, more direct flights and declining fares. CVG is also the fastest-growing cargo airport in North America. And Amazon recently announced it is building a new cargo hub at CVG.

Joining us to discuss the latest developments at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport are CVG Chief Executive Officer Candace McGraw; Kenton County Judge Executive Kris Knochelman; and Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich.