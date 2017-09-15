Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Hurricane Irma, Hate Crimes, City Manager Lawsuit, Westwood's Resurgence And Other News

By 11 hours ago

We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state.
Credit WVXU/Jim Nolan

 

The country responds to Hurricane Irma as work crews and volunteers help with recovery efforts. Hate crimes in the region fueled by the far right. A Cincinnati police officer sues the city manager. 

The Hamilton County and Cincinnati Public Library asks for more funding. Westwood's population is on the rise as more people discover the neighborhood's many charms. And Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is this weekend. Prost!

Joining us to discuss these and other news stories are WCPO.com/WCPO Insider investigative reporter Hillary LakeWCPO multimedia journalist Evan Millward; WCPO Economic Development reporter Bob Driehaus; Cincinnati Enquirer investigative reporter James Pilcher; and Enquirer City Hall reporter Cameron Knight.

Tags: 
local news
Hurrican Irma
Westwood
Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
9 On Your Side/ WCPO.com
Cincinnati Enquirer
James Pilcher
Cameron Knight
Hillary Lake
Bob Driehaus
Evan Millward
Cincinnati Edition