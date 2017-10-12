Related Program: 
Humor Engineer Drew Tarvin Talks About His Cross-Country Comedy Tour

On his journey around the country, Drew Tarvin discovered that laughter is the one thing that unites all Americans.
Drew Tarvin is a native Cincinnatian and former Procter & Gamble project manager turned comedian. He calls himself a Humor Engineer who teaches people how to get better results at work while having more fun and less stress.

He’s out with a new book, The United State of Laughter, in which he chronicles a journey he took at the age of 31, speaking and performing in all 50 states. The trip lasted one year and covered more than 92,000 miles and 215 events.

Drew Tarvin joins us to talk about life as a Humor Engineer and the stories he collected as he traveled the U.S.

