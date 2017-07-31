Howard Wilkinson's Monday Chat: Where Things Stand In Cincinnati's Mayoral Race

WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik this morning about the state of Cincinnati's mayoral contest between John Cranley and Yvette Simpson, 99 days before the election.
That Cincinnati mayoral primary in which the incumbent, John Cranley, lost by 10 percentage points to Council Member Yvette Simpson is now in the rear-view mirror.
Immediately after it was over, Cranley and his campaign vowed to mend their ways and spend more time and effort engaging voters one-on-one and ramping up their grassroots efforts, instead of depending solely on dumping a small fortune into 30-second TV ads which, frankly, many voters tune out as background noise.