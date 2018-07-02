How Yeast (Yes, Yeast) Shaped Civilization

Research shows the ancient Egyptians were using yeast to produce alcoholic beverages and leaven bread over 5,000 years ago. But it wasn't until the invention of the microscope followed by the work of Louis Pasteur in the late 1860s that yeast was identified as a living organism.

In "The Rise of Yeast: How the Sugar Fungus Shaped Civilization," Dr. Nicholas Money, mycologist and director of the Western Program at Miami University, argues that the discovery and controlled use of yeast has altered human history.

Nicholas Money joins "Cincinnati Edition" to explore the impact yeast has had on the world.

