How Video Games Are Developed And The Challenges Of A Multi-Platform World

The process of creating a game takes a team of skilled professionals.
While it may seem like all fun and games, the process of actually creating a computer game can be hard work.

It takes a team of skilled professionals including programmers, graphic designers, testers, artists and others to bring a gaming concept into reality. This is especially challenging now that gaming has expanded onto many platforms from console play to online to mobile.

Here to talk about the process of game development and its rising popularity in Cincinnati are founder of Wraith Games, Jay Kidd; independent game developer and 3D artist, Ben De Angelis; and Front-end and Graphic Designer from Jolly Crouton Media, Clayton Belcher.

