How To Turn Your Yard Into a Pollinator's Paradise

  • The Cincinnati Zoo offers suggestions on plants you can use to attract pollinators to your yard.
Pollinators such as butterflies, moths, honeybees, native bees, hummingbirds and many different types of flies and wasps are responsible for much of the food we eat and play a critical role in ensuring the production of seeds in most flowering plants.

Last year the Cincinnati Zoo introduced a line of pollinator-friendly plants that grow well in our region. And joining us this afternoon to discuss how you can turn your yard into a habitat that attracts and supports healthy pollinators are Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden horticulturist and Chairman of Taking Root, Scott Beuerlein; and Boone County Arboretum Director Kris Stone.

For a list of the Cincinnati Zoos' Best Annuals for Pollinators, click here. For a list of the Zoos' Best Perennials for Pollinators, click here

Horticulturalists Sarah Stolz, Peter Huttinger, David Koester and  Paul Koloszar will participate in tonight's Clifton Cultural Arts Center Sunset Salon: Garden & Landscape. The panel discussion begins at 6 p.m. WVXU's Mark Heyne will be moderator for the evening. For more information, click here

