How To Turn Your Yard Into a Pollinator's Paradise

Pollinators such as butterflies, moths, honeybees, native bees, hummingbirds and many different types of flies and wasps are responsible for much of the food we eat and play a critical role in ensuring the production of seeds in most flowering plants.

Last year the Cincinnati Zoo introduced a line of pollinator-friendly plants that grow well in our region. And joining us this afternoon to discuss how you can turn your yard into a habitat that attracts and supports healthy pollinators are Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden horticulturist and Chairman of Taking Root, Scott Beuerlein; and Boone County Arboretum Director Kris Stone.

For a list of the Cincinnati Zoos' Best Annuals for Pollinators, click here. For a list of the Zoos' Best Perennials for Pollinators, click here.

Horticulturalists Sarah Stolz, Peter Huttinger, David Koester and Paul Koloszar will participate in tonight's Clifton Cultural Arts Center Sunset Salon: Garden & Landscape. The panel discussion begins at 6 p.m. WVXU's Mark Heyne will be moderator for the evening. For more information, click here.