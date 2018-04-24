How Small Business Owners Can Increase Odds For Success

Starting a business is always a risk. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, a third of all businesses fail within two years. New owners have to build a customer base, manage costs, comply with local, state and federal taxes and regulations and find good employees, all while trying to maintain their original visions for their companies.

But half of all small businesses survive at least five years, and businesses with fewer than 10 employees make up 75 percent of private-sector employers.

U.S. Small Business Week is April 29 to May 5. Joining "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss how new business owners can increase their odds for success and preview "Artrepreneur," an event highlighting local arts- and creative-based businesses, are Public Affairs Specialist with the Columbus District Office for the U.S. Small Business Administration, Brooke Betit; Retail Design Consultant and SCORE Volunteer Jan Tribbey; Cincinnati BBB Public Relations Specialist Sandra Guile; and Senior Development Analyst with the City of Cincinnati Department of Community and Economic Development, Eric Densen.

"Artrepreneur: Where Passion Becomes Possible" takes place Thursday, May 3 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Reztark Design Studio, 601 Main St.. The event is free, but reservations are required through Eventbrite. For more information, contact Sandra Guile at Cincinnati BBB, 513-639-9126.

