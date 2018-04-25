Related Program: 
How To Save A Life

By Dan Hurley 1 hour ago
  • Another person is added to the national transplant waiting list every 10 minutes.
April is National Donate Life Month. In 2016, more than 33,600 transplants brought renewed life to patients and their families. But another person is added to the nation's organ donor list every 10 minutes. And, on average, 22 people die each day while waiting for a transplant.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss organ donation and to share their personal stories are kidney transplant recipient Danette Jones; kidney donor Olivia Zick; Pat McEntee, who received a new heart in August 2017, and his wife, Amy; and Community Relations Director for LifeCenter, Andrea Johnson.

To register your decision to save and heal lives, visit LifeCenter's registration page. To learn more about organ, eye, tissue and living donation, visit DonateLife.net. For more information on organ donation and a list of local and national resources, click here.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 25 at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

