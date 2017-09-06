How To Prevent Online Hacks And Cyber Theft

Today we live in a world where no one can take cybersecurity for granted. The danger of online hacks, cyber theft and company database breeches is real and the threat is virtually constant. Forty-three percent of cyber attacks target small business. And 60-percent of those of those companies go out business within six months of an attack.

Joining us to discuss the dangers of online attacks and how to prevent them are Senior Cybersecurity & Systems Security engineer with MTSI (Modern Technology Solutions, Inc.), Dr. John W. Carls; attorney Jane Hils Shea, who leads the Privacy & Information Security practice at Frost Brown Todd; Cincinnati BBB Community Outreach Specialist Sandra Guile; and software architect and developer Dave Hatter.

[UNHACKABLE]:A BBB Special Event for Small Businesses will be held Tuesday, September 26, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in Muntz Auditorium at UC Blue Ash.