How To Preserve Your Family's Immigration Story

During the past year, a group of Xavier University faculty and staff dubbed the Mission Animators has been examining immigration, migration and refugees in our region. As part of the project the university is looking for documents and photographs you have that tell your history.

On July 15, XU will create digital copies of your memorabilia for you. And, with your permission, share your history with the public.

Joining us to discuss the importance of preserving and connecting with our immigrant history are Xavier University Conway Fellow on Immigration and Associate Professor of History, Dr. Christine Anderson; Dr. Alexandra Korros, Xavier professor emerita; Xavier University Library Head of Access Services, Anne Davies; and XU Associate Professor of History, Dr. S. Paul O'Hara.

You can bring your photos and documents to be digitized (each participant is limited to five items) to Xavier on Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will receive a complimentary USB drive with digital, preservation quality image files of their items. For more information email immigrationproject@xavier.edu, or visit Xavier University's History Department.

Materials from those who wish to share their stories online will be added to the Xavier University Discussions of Im/Migration website.