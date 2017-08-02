Related Program: 
How To Prepare For End-Of-Life Discussions

  • Planning for the inevitable, having end-of-life discussions with family and friends.
Few of us like to think about death, much less talk about it. But planning for the inevitable can help ease some of the emotional pain.

Joining us to discuss how to approach end-of-life conversations and the importance of sharing your wishes with loved ones are Associate Medical Director with Bluegrass Care Navigators, Dr. Nannette Bernales; and from Hospice of Cincinnati, President and CEO Sandra Lobert and Project Administrator Barbara Rose.

For more details and information about discussing end-of-life decisions with family and friends, visit Conversations of a Lifetime or The Conversation Project.

The Bethesda Foundation is holding its annual Gourmet Melodies event on Saturday, August 12, to support Hospice of Cincinnati, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. For more information, click here

Bluegrass Care Navigators is holding several Conservation Project events in Northern Kentucky: in Boone County, September 14; in Kenton County, October 5; and, in Campbell County, November 9.  To register contact the provider liaison for Bluegrass Care Navigators at 859-486-7390 or email sengelhardt@bgcarenav.org

Note: Dr. Nannette Bernales is married to Cincinnati Edition Producer Pete Rightmire.

