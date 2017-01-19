How Police Departments Define, Monitor And Report Use Of Force Indicents

The use of force by police officers has come under national scrutiny due to multiple recent police shootings. But tracking and reporting the number of times officers use force varies widely among police departments.

James Pilcher, investigative reporter for The Cincinnati Enquirer, has been researching how local departments monitor and report use of force incidents.

He joins us this afternoon, along with Cincinnati Police Department assistant chief Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge, to discuss the various types of force officers use on the job, and how use of force incidents are monitored.

To read police use of force articles and other investigative reports by James Pilcher, click here.