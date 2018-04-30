How One Local Organization Treats Mothers Struggling With Addiction

First Step Home is on the front lines of the opiate epidemic and is successfully helping women return to the community drug-free, as contributing members of society.

Many addicted mothers refuse treatment because they might have to put their children into foster care. First Step Home keeps the family together, allowing children up to the age of 12 to live with their mothers while they are in treatment.

Founded in 1993, First Step Home is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Joining "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss how the organization and its mission of treating women and mothers struggling with addiction has grown and evolved are First Step Home President and CEO, Margo Spence and Founder Annie Bennett.

First Step Home will commemorate its 25th anniversary at its annual Rose Award Celebration on Saturday, May 19, at the historic Cincinnati Woman’s Club, 330 Lafayette Ave., with a 6 p.m. reception and 6:45 p.m. dinner and program.

