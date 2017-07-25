How NKY Business And Civic Leaders Are Meeting Community Needs

A group of prominent Northern Kentucky business and civic leaders recently created the Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky, a foundation that will focus on funding key community needs and programs in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties.

Joining us to discuss how the foundation will increase philanthropic giving and better address the needs, interests and opportunities within Northern Kentucky are Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky President, Nancy Grayson; and retired Bank of Kentucky CEO Bob Zapp, a Horizon founder who now sits on the Council of Trustees.