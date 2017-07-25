Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

How NKY Business And Civic Leaders Are Meeting Community Needs

By 12 hours ago
  • The Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky will focus philanthropic giving to meet the needs and opportunities in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties.
    The Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky will focus philanthropic giving to meet the needs and opportunities in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties.
    Provided

A group of prominent Northern Kentucky business and civic leaders recently created the Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky, a foundation that will focus on funding key community needs and programs in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties.

Joining us to discuss how the foundation will increase philanthropic giving and better address the needs, interests and opportunities within Northern Kentucky are Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky President, Nancy Grayson; and retired Bank of Kentucky CEO Bob Zapp, a Horizon founder who now sits on the Council of Trustees. 

Tags: 
Northern Kentucky
Horizon Community Funds
Nancy Grayson
Bank of Kentucky
Bob Zapp
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Trey Grayson Leaves The Northern Kentucky Chamber

By Jun 12, 2017
Northern Kentucky Chamber

Last Friday, June 9, was Trey Grayson's last day as president and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber. He took over leadership of the organization in July, 2014. Before then he served two terms as Kentucky's Secretary of State and three years as Director of Harvard University's Institute of Politics.

Combating Poverty With Affordable Housing Options In Northern Kentucky

By Apr 4, 2017
NKCAC

According to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2011-2015 American Community Survey, 18.5 percent of people in Kentucky live below the poverty level. One of the challenges to reducing poverty is for communities to provide access to affordable housing.

A Conversation With The New President Of Gateway Community & Technical College

By Mar 23, 2017
Provided

Gateway Community and Technical College, founded in 2002, is Northern Kentucky's only public, accredited, comprehensive two-year institution. Last summer, Dr. Fernando Figueroa became Gateway's President and CEO, only the second in the school's history.