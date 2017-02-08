How Marketing Professionals Are Forging A Path To Becoming CEO

The traditional path to becoming the president or CEO of a corporation has been for an employee to spend years working in the company's operations, finance or logistics divisions.

But newer methods of data mining and analytics have enabled marketing professionals to increase revenue, influence a company's direction, and better prepare them to take corporate leadership positions.

Joining us to discuss how marketing professionals can create a pathway to becoming CEO are Kim Feil, who served in senior marketing roles at Walgreens, Sara Lee, Kimberly Clark and other iconic brand companies before becoming CEO at bizHive; Creatives On Call Account Executive, Afton Palmer; and Consumer Clarity CEO and Founder, Dennis Devlin.

Kim Feil will be the featured presenter as part of the American Marketing Association Cincinnati Signature Speaker Series. The event takes place at the Xavier University Cintas Center February 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. For information and registration, click here.