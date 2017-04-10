Related Program: 
How To Make Your Children More Financially Literate

By Apr 10, 2017
  • A Cambridge University study confirms that basic money habits are formed by age seven.
Many of us think we need to wait until our kids are old enough to “get it” before having the money talk. But research shows you actually can start the conversation much earlier. The research also shows the biggest influence on a child’s financial behavior is mom and dad. So, when and how do you start?

Beth Kobliner is the author of Get a Financial Life: Personal Finance in Your Twenties and Thirties. Her latest book is Make Your Kid A Money Genius (even if you’re not).

She joins us this afternoon, along with Chris Desimio, a Financial Advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors in Cincinnati, to discuss having that money talk with the kids.

Listeners are reminded that the information provided on the show is general in nature and may not apply to your personal investment situation.

