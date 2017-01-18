How To Make (And Keep) Financial Resolutions In 2017

From balancing your checkbook or monitoring your credit score to finding a new job or adjusting your investment allocation, there are several steps you can take now that will help improve your financial situation over the next year and years to come.

Joining us to discuss some of the financial resolutions you can make, and keep, as we enter 2017 are Foster & Motley Investment Manager Ryan English; and Chris DeSimio, a financial advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors in Cincinnati.

Listeners are reminded that the information provided on today's show is general in nature and may not apply to their personal investment situations.