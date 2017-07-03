How Lincoln Reinvented His Political Career

Long-time political advisor and journalist Sydney Blumenthal has released the second of his four-volume biography, "The Political Life of Abraham Lincoln."

"Wrestling With His Angel: The Political Life of Abraham Lincoln, Volume II, 1849-1856" reveals the future president’s genius during the most decisive period of his political life when he seizes the moment, finds his voice, and helps create a new political party.

Sydney Blumenthal recently spoke with us about this critical time in Lincoln's life, as he struggles to re-emerge from obscurity back on to the national stage and works to launch the new Republican Party.