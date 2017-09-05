How A Legendary African-American Newspaper Changed The Nation

The Chicago Defender is the oldest and most respected African-American newspaper in Chicago. Founded in 1905 by Robert S. Abbott, the paper was once called “the most dangerous of all Negro journals.”

Ethan Michaeli was a copy editor and investigative reporter at the Chicago Daily Defender from 1991 to 1996. He then went on to found the Residents’ Journal, a magazine written and produced by the tenants of Chicago’s public housing developments, and the affiliated not-for-profit, We The People Media.

His book about the legendary paper, "The Defender: How Chicago's Legendary Black Newspaper Changed America," was released last year.

Ethan Michaeli is the featured speaker next week at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center's John & Francie Pepper Freedom Lecture Series. He joins us this afternoon, along with Freedom Center Manager of Program Initiatives, Chris Miller, and Public Relations & Social Media Coordinator, Will Jones.

Ethan Michaeli will be the John & Pepper Francie Pepper Freedom Lecture Series speaker at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center on September 12. A reception will be held at 6 p.m., the lecture begins at 6:45. The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are requested. To RSVP click here.