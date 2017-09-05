Related Program: 
How A Legendary African-American Newspaper Changed The Nation

The Chicago Defender is the oldest and most respected African-American newspaper in Chicago. Founded in 1905 by Robert S. Abbott, the paper was once called “the most dangerous of all Negro journals.”

Ethan Michaeli details the history of the oldest and most respected African-American newspaper in Chicago, and the impact it had on race relations in the country.
Ethan Michaeli was a copy editor and investigative reporter at the Chicago Daily Defender from 1991 to 1996. He then went on to found the Residents’ Journal, a magazine written and produced by the tenants of Chicago’s public housing developments, and the affiliated not-for-profit, We The People Media.

His book about the legendary paper, "The Defender: How Chicago's Legendary Black Newspaper Changed America," was released last year. 

Ethan Michaeli is the featured speaker next week at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center's John &  Francie Pepper Freedom Lecture Series. He joins us this afternoon, along with Freedom Center Manager of Program Initiatives, Chris Miller, and Public Relations & Social Media Coordinator, Will Jones.

Ethan Michaeli will be the John & Pepper Francie Pepper Freedom Lecture Series speaker at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center on September 12. A reception will be held at 6 p.m., the lecture begins at 6:45. The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are requested. To RSVP click here.

