How The Joseph House In OTR Is Providing Help To Veterans

Joseph House in Over-the-Rhine serves veterans suffering from addiction through treatment and recovery programs designed to promote healthy, sustainable lifestyles and reintegration into the community. Through a variety of programs such as chemical addiction treatment, transitional housing, sober living skills development, relationship counseling and employment assistance, Joseph House helps its clients develop and maintain independence and provides them with the tools to maximize their long-term success.

Joining us to discuss serving the needs of veterans suffering from addiction are Joseph House Executive Director Nate Pelletier and Associate Director Mark Levine.