How To Increase Your Brain Health

Most of us have experienced walking into a room and then forgetting why we came in, misplacing our keys or not being able to immediately recall a friend's name. Having these so-called senior moments is fairly common, but they can be troubling. There are ways to keep your mind sharp and help prevent memory lapses.

Both physical and mental exercise can improve brain health, keep your mind sharp and prevent memory lapses.
Joining us to discuss what we can do to keep our brains healthy and help prevent or reduce future cognitive decline are the Bob and Sandy Heimann Chair in Research and Education of Alzheimer’s Disease and Medical Director of the Memory Disorders Center at the University of Cincinnati Neuroscience Institute, Dr. Rhonna Shatz; and Professor of Clinical Psychiatry and Director of the Cognitive Aging Program at the UC College of Medicine, Dr. Robert Krikorian.

Cincinnati-born filmmaker Michael Rossato-Bennett chronicles the experiences of individuals around the U.S. who have been revitalized through the simple experience of listening to music. His camera reveals the uniquely human connection we find in music and how its healing power can triumph where prescription medication falls short. 