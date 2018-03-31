How I Learned That Toronto Is Not Montreal

By 1 hour ago

I worked for newspapers, principally the Cincinnati Enquirer, for 38 years.

And, during that time, I was sent by those newspapers to cities all over the North America dozens of times.

But only once did my editors send me to the wrong city. It's a tale worth telling.

This tale stems from a news story which was one of the most tragic I've ever had to cover – the Air Canada disaster of June 1983.

An Air Canada DC-9, flying from Dallas/Fort Worth to Toronto, had a fire onboard that filled the cabin with toxic fumes. An emergency landing was made at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Ninety seconds after it touched down, the plane burst into flames. Twenty-three passengers lost their lives.

It happened late in the afternoon of Thursday, June 2 and I ended up working nearly around the clock for the next four days. I'd only been with the Enquirer for eight months, but they had discovered I had some deadline and re-write skills, which were much needed at that point.

Monday, though, was going to be my off day.

Until the phone rang Monday morning at home.

It was an assistant city editor at the Enquirer.

Pack an overnight bag, he said, breathlessly. Come down here to office. We've got airline tickets for you. You're going to Toronto! In like three hours! Move!

I dared to ask why I was going to Toronto and was told that on Tuesday morning, the flight crew of Air Canada Flight 797 – all of whom had survived – were holding a press conference. I would be there.

I did as I was told, packed a change of clothes (I was told I would be coming back on the same day) and high-tailed it to the Enquirer, which in those days, was at 617 Vine Street.

I was swarmed by editors. One had a wad of cash for me. The other had airline tickets – first to Detroit and then a change of planes to Toronto. Another made sure I had a company phone card – no cell phones in those days, the phone cards made it easier to communicate.

Soon, I was on my way to CVG. Caught the flight to Detroit.

I had about an hour and a half before the flight to Toronto. I sat around drinking coffee and going over my file on Air Canada flight 797.

Finally, it was time to board for Toronto. The Enquirer editors had made a reservation for me at an airport hotel, a Holiday Inn, if I remember correctly.

All I knew was what they had told me at the Enquirer: there would be a press conference at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Even before I went up to my hotel room, I found a pay phone and called the one person I knew in Toronto – Don Dutton, an extraordinarily good photojournalist for the Toronto Star and a very nice guy.

Don and I had struck up a friend over the weekend while he was in Cincinnati. I helped him sort out the local end of the story; he helped me do the same with Canadian end.

I got him on the phone at the Star. Here's how the conversation went:

Me: Don, it's Howard Wilkinson from Cincinnati. I just got into Toronto. I'm at an airport hotel.

There was a moment of silence on his end while he digested that.

Don: So you're in Toronto?

Me: Yes, just got here. Just wanted to call you and see if you could tell me where the Queen Elizabeth Hotel is.

Another pregnant pause on his end.

Don: Uh, Howard, it's in Montreal….

Me: WHAT!!!! Montreal! They sent me to Toronto! Wait a minute, Don, I'll call you back…

My next call was to the city desk of the Enquirer.

I can't remember which poor soul was on the desk, but I was furious and started yelling at him. And anybody who knows me knows that I am not someone who yells.

How could you guys send me to the wrong city? How???

As it turned out, they had made a mistake, thinking that it was in Toronto because that is where Air Canada had its headquarters.

Wrong.

I got them to get on the phone with the Enquirer's travel agency and book me on the earliest possible flight to Montreal – an Air Canada shuttle. Then, they re-booked my return trip, when sent me in a gigantic loop from Montreal to Boston to Pittsburgh and back to CVG.

Six cities in less than 36 hours.

I ended up making it there on time; attended the press conference at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel, a very posh place; and turned around and went straight back to the airport to catch a flight to Boston.

I ended up writing the story long-hand in my notebook on the plane and phoned it in to the city desk on my layover in Boston.

The Enquirer was very pleased with my work.

What I did not tell the editors at that point was that when I landed at Montreal, I walked out to ground transportation and the first thing I saw was a white stretch limo. I walked up to the driver, and said, To the Queen Elizabeth Hotel, my man, and hop to it. I'll make it worth your while.

The stretch limo took me back and forth from the hotel in Montreal. No Yellow Cab for this boy.

That was my little bit of revenge for sending me to the wrong city.

Tags: 
Air Canada
Toronto
Montreal
Howard Wilkinson
Tales from the Trail
Politics

Related Content

The Worst of the 16 Presidential Nominating Conventions I've Covered

By Feb 24, 2018

It's a fact; I have been to 16 presidential nominating conventions, Democratic and Republican, over the course of my career covering politics.

Some would say this cruel and unusual punishment is more than any one human being deserves.

After all, the political people only go to their own party's conventions. I go to both. Often in back-to-back weeks.

People often ask me which conventions have been the worst to cover and which have been the best.

I'll Never Forget Day Two Of My Nearly 30 Years At Enquirer

By Feb 17, 2018

Usually, when you look back at a long period of time working in the same place, it is the first day on the job that you remember the most.

The nervousness. The overwhelming desire to impress. The first time you have to go to someone and ask where the restroom is.

In other words, your general dorkiness.

That first day is something to remember.

But, for me, it is the second day I worked at the Cincinnati Enquirer I remember the most.

My Stint As A Circus Clown

By Mar 10, 2018

Having been something of a class clown growing up in Dayton, Ohio, terrorizing many an innocent grade school teacher at Cleveland Elementary School with my pranks and wise-acre behavior, I suppose it's not surprising that, as an adult, I would get my chance to be a genuine circus clown.

Complete with greasepaint, baggy pants, and dozens of skinny balloons stuffed into my oversized pockets to turn into balloon animals for the kiddies.