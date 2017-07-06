How To Help Your Community In Emergency Situations

In the event of a bioterrorist attack or natural disaster, local health departments need volunteers to help first responders in the community.

A nationwide initiative of the federal government known as the Medical Reserve Corps is recruiting people with both medical and non-medical backgrounds to help in emergency situations. The Northern Kentucky Medical Reserve Corps has an upcoming orientation for those interested in volunteering.

Here to discuss the Medical Reserve Corps and the role of volunteers are Tristate Medical Reserve Corps Regional Director Robin Thomas; and Coordinator of the Northern Kentucky Medical Reserve Corps Jessica McElroy.

For more information on Northern Kentucky Medical Reserve Corps' orientation session click here.