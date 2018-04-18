Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

How Gun Violence Shapes The Lives Of Children

By 2 hours ago
  • gun violence
    Almost two dozen U.S. children are shot daily according to a Washington Post review of data.
    Pixabay

Beginning with Columbine high school on April 20, 1999, more than 187,000 students have experienced a shooting at their primary or secondary school, according to a Washington Post analysis. But school shootings are extremely rare compared to other forms of gun violence children face. Almost two dozen children are shot in the U.S. every day. The impact of violence has spread fear among students and changed the learning environment.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" today is Washington Post Enterprise Reporter John Woodrow Cox (@JohnWoodrowCox), who examines how shootings shape the lives of young people in his series of reports "Children and Gun Violence." He will be in town this week for the Scripps Howard Awards on Thursday, and speaking at the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber Alumni Network event "Courageous Conversations: Children and Gun Violence" on Friday. Both are sold out.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 18 at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

Tags: 
gun violence
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

What Motivates A Mass Shooter?

By Dan Hurley Apr 10, 2018
gun barrel
Pexels

After a mass shooting, questions turn to what led the shooter to such a violent act. Was he motivated by hate, as in the case of Charleston, S.C., church shooter Dylann Roof? Was he self-radicalized, as with Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen? The University of Cincinnati College of Law currently is examining what triggers a person to move from hateful thoughts to actual violence.

In Snowy March, Local Demonstrators Call For Gun Control

By Mar 24, 2018
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

"I, for one, am glad it's snowing," Elena Villalon told a cheering crowd in front of Cincinnati's City Hall Saturday morning. The University of Cincinnati junior continued, "Because I see a lot of snowflakes, and together we make up a snow storm."

What Can Hamilton County Leaders Do To Curb Gun Violence?

By Feb 21, 2018

Hamilton County commissioners may ask the county prosecutor to investigate steps the board can take to curb gun violence.