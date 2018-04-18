How Gun Violence Shapes The Lives Of Children

Beginning with Columbine high school on April 20, 1999, more than 187,000 students have experienced a shooting at their primary or secondary school, according to a Washington Post analysis. But school shootings are extremely rare compared to other forms of gun violence children face. Almost two dozen children are shot in the U.S. every day. The impact of violence has spread fear among students and changed the learning environment.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" today is Washington Post Enterprise Reporter John Woodrow Cox (@JohnWoodrowCox), who examines how shootings shape the lives of young people in his series of reports "Children and Gun Violence." He will be in town this week for the Scripps Howard Awards on Thursday, and speaking at the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber Alumni Network event "Courageous Conversations: Children and Gun Violence" on Friday. Both are sold out.

